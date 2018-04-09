NC's poet laureate made time during his tenure for one book

Shelby Stephenson, North Carolina’s poet laureate, was born in a plank house on a bucolic patch of land near Benson in Johnston County. Over the years the family farm has shrunk to about 10 acres, but the old homestead remains and is the inspiration for much of Stephenson’s poetry. He lives in a more modern home next door, but the wooden porch of his birthplace often beckons. Although civilization has encroached on the country setting, the farm revives memories of a simpler time and remains serene, save for the chirping of the birds Stephenson loves to observe.
His latest work, “Paul’s Hill: Homage to Whitman” (Sir Walter Press), is a book-length 52-part poem that pays tribute to the style of Walt Whitman. Stephenson walks the reader through the ordinary and sometimes painful events of daily life. The subjects overlap, acknowledging that time is fluid, with the present shaping the future and the past never leaving.
Stephenson, who says he has never taken a formal writing class, came out of retirement to accept the position of poet laureate. He has spent the past two years traveling the state extensively. A new poet laureate is expected to be appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper this year.
“Paul’s Hill” is illustrated by Jake Stephenson, Stephenson’s son, who was also raised on the family farm.
First timer
“Eagle’s Head” (CreateSpace) is the first novel for Steven Miller of Holly Springs. The story begins in 1968 where two American soldiers are separated from their unit in South Vietnam. Ten years later, the pair returns to the jungle to retrieve a treasure they left behind.
New title
“The Self-Employment Survival Guide” (Rowan & Littlefield) by Jeanne Yocum is a realistic manual that alerts readers to challenges and offers strategies for succeeding as an entrepreneur. Yocum, a self-employed public relations consultant and ghostwriter, shares personal examples of traversing the winding road to success on your own. She lives in Durham.
For writers
Books Make a Difference magazine has partnered with Elva Resa Publishing and Writeaways workshop leaders Mimi Herman and John Yewell of North Carolina to offer a military-connected female writer a scholarship to a week-long writing workshop in Italy. The scholarship opportunity is open to any woman age 18 or older who is a service member or veteran, or the spouse of a current service member or retired veteran, a military widow, or the mother, daughter or sister of a current service member.
The workshop will take place Oct. 17-24 in a 17th-century villa in Tuscany. The scholarship covers airfare, transportation from the train station to the villa, tuition, room, meals and drinks at the villa, and an Italian cooking class. For more information and to apply, visit http://booksmakeadifference.com/tuscany-writeaway-scholarship.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
