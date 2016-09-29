The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as 'great' leader

4:23 Mother who went viral for taking her son to Justice speaks about gender creativity Pause

1:32 Gender creative Charlie

2:50 Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range

1:29 Raleigh bus driver ends career spanning almost five decades

1:15 Oscar Dantzler to receive University Medal

1:36 Jordan Staal: it's about getting the timing back

0:38 Flooding in Fayetteville, surrounding area

0:38 Trial set for December in alleged UNC sexual assault

1:54 Fire Side Collective covers 'Call Me Al'

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?