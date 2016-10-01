'Godspeed' heads list of Golden Horse Award nominees

The Taiwanese dark comedy "Godspeed" earned eight nominations for next month's Golden Horse Awards, which were announced in Taipei on Saturday.
The nominations for "Godspeed" included best film, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best cinematography. The movie, which stars veteran Hong Kong actor Michael Hui and Taiwanese talk show host Lin Yu-chih, is about a taxi driver who unknowingly becomes the driver for a drug dealer. The two go on a trip to southern Taiwan and encounter mishaps and adventures along the way. Hui was nominated as lead actor and Lin for supporting actor.
The romance drama "Soul Mate," by up-and-coming Hong Kong director Derek Tsang, received seven nominations. Adapted from a popular novel, the film is about two young girls in China who became best friends but later fall in love with the same guy. Tsang was nominated as best director and co-stars Zhou Dongyu and Ma Sichun both received best actress nominations.
"The Road to Mandalay," "The Summer Is Gone" and "Soul on a String" received six nominations apiece.
The Golden Horse Awards, which will be handed out Nov. 26 in Taipei, are one of the most prestigious film awards for Mandarin-language cinema, with movies from Taiwan, China and Hong Kong vying for honors.
Comments