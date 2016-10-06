New Nicolas Cage film will be shot in Cincinnati this fall

The filming of a new movie starring Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and Faye Dunaway is set to begin in Cincinnati this fall.
Production offices for the film, "Inconceivable," are open in Cincinnati, but shooting dates haven't yet been announced.
The thriller from director Jonathan Baker follows the story of a mother and her young daughter who move to a new town to escape their abusive past.
This is the third movie produced by Emmett Furla Oasis in Cincinnati and is the production company's fifth in Ohio during the past year.
Film Cincinnati officials say the city has become a "common stomping ground" for A-list actors and in turn has made tremendous opportunities available for locals.
The commission expects "Inconceivable" will require hundreds of extras.
