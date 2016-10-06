Woman weeps in testimony against NBA star Derrick Rose

1:46 Special needs and mainstream classmates collaborate in Cary HS Club Pause

0:54 Hurricane Matthew has zoo owners up all night making sure animals will be safe

21:31 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio and Luke DeCock look at this weekend's college football games

3:36 Heart attack victim meets paramedics who came to his aid

3:58 Bishop Burbidge talks about leaving Raleigh for his new position in Virginia

1:53 Adorable students fill the halls to celebrate their principal

0:25 Hurricane Matthew pounds Nassau

0:26 Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida

8:54 Governor McCrory urges caution as he updates Hurricane Matthew preparations

1:42 Clinton and Trump campaigns both claim VP debate victory - Election Rewind