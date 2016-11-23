Division III football player faces murder charge

0:58 Howard Dudley gives thanks Pause

1:03 Prodigal Farm kids

1:30 Voter: Somebody's going to win and somebody's going to lose'

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:50 UNC's Roy Williams says he hopes to keep coaching 'til I can't'

3:30 North Carolina coach Roy Williams on losing 2016 National Championship Game

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting