3rd arrest made in 2015 slaying of Worcester teen

Police have arrested a third suspect in the fatal shooting last year of a former Worcester high school football star.
Police this week arrested 19-year-old Qwandre Bath, of Worcester, in connection with the May 2015 shooting of 18-year-old Samuel Castro.
Bath was held on $250,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license at his arraignment in Superior Court. His lawyer did not comment.
Two other men are being held without bail on murder charges stemming from Castro's death.
Castro is a former standout athlete at North High School.
Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.
