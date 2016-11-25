Celebrities

November 25, 2016

3rd arrest made in 2015 slaying of Worcester teen

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

Police have arrested a third suspect in the fatal shooting last year of a former Worcester high school football star.

Police this week arrested 19-year-old Qwandre Bath, of Worcester, in connection with the May 2015 shooting of 18-year-old Samuel Castro.

Bath was held on $250,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license at his arraignment in Superior Court. His lawyer did not comment.

Two other men are being held without bail on murder charges stemming from Castro's death.

Castro is a former standout athlete at North High School.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

