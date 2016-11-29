‘Westworld’ actress and Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood: ‘Yes, I have been raped’

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has revealed on social media that she has been raped twice.
Wood is a Raleigh native whose father, Ira David Wood III, is an actor, singer and playwright and is the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s Theatre in the Park. He also created the musical comedy adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” which is presented each Christmas season at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
Evan Rachel Wood’s revelation came in a letter to Rolling Stone magazine that Wood made public on Twitter on Monday. In the note, she writes, “Yes, I have been raped.”
Well, since everything is out in the open now, figured I would share the confession letter I wrote to @RollingStone in its entirety. #NotOk pic.twitter.com/0FSP1gsE36— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 28, 2016
Wood says was assaulted once “by a significant other” and another time by a bar owner, The Associated Press reported. She also says that she initially questioned herself over both incidents, which she says took place “many, many years ago.”
Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld” science fiction series, posted the letter after Rolling Stone published a profile this month that mentioned the two incidents.
Wood also says in the letter that she believes being raped “was one of the many factors” behind a suicide attempt when she was 22, The AP reported.
To read the full Rolling Stone article, click here.
