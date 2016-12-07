Chris Rock to perform two shows at DPAC in February

Chris Rock has added a second show to his stop at the Durham Performing Arts Center in February.
Rock, a Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, was originally scheduled to play just one show in Durham, on Feb. 14. But a second show was added the following night due to popular demand, DPAC announced Wednesday.
Tickest go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at DPACnc.com; Livenation.com; the ticket center at DPAC, 919-680-2787, 123 Vivian St.; and Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000.
The Total Blackout Tour 2017 kicks off in Durham with the Feb. 14 show. The first leg of the tour will be Rock’s first in more than nine years, and shows are scheduled throughout the U.S., including in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston and Detroit. The DPAC dates are the only shows scheduled in North Carolina so far.
In his career spanning more than three decades, Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times best-selling author. He also received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments