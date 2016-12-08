US Supreme Court lets Alabama execution go ahead

4:30 Roy Williams: 'We sucked' in win over Davidson Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:32 Two dead following shooting at Raleigh hotel

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye