Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood earns spot on Forbes innovator list

Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood, of HBO’s “Westworld” fame, is on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of “the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers.”
The actress posted the Forbes list on her Twitter on Tuesday, thanking Forbes for including her.
Wood, 29, first made a name for herself as the star of “Thirteen” when she was 14. Now she plays Dolores Abernathy in HBO’s hit futuristic show about androids in a western-themed amusement park.
Forbes presented lists of celebrities, industry innovators and more for its 30 Under 30, which is actually a collection of 600 millennial movers and shakers.
