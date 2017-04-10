Thriller 'Trivisa' wins big at Hong Kong Film Awards

5:24 Canes' Skinner: 'That's your goal every year, to make the playoffs. It's disappointing' Pause

3:03 Canes' Bryan Bickell: 'It was a special moment..to finish off like that'

4:56 Carolina Hurricanes hit the road for season opener at Winnipeg

4:12 Skinner on Canes last home game

2:57 Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation