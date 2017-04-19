Taraji P. Henson will not be at the Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment event

Taraji P. Henson is not coming to Raleigh.
The NAACP Image Award winner and Academy Award nominee best known for roles in “Empire” and “Hidden Figures” was set to be the keynote speaker at Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment event this weekend, and advertisements as recently as Wednesday still said she was the keynote speaker.
But Henson’s representation at United Talent Agency in Los Angeles said she is filming a movie and is unavailable for the event. No other information was immediately available.
The Women’s Empowerment event is scheduled for April 22 at PNC Arena and doors will open at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday at the PNC Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster locations.
Women’s Empowerment is a day-long event that attracts women from across North Carolina, according to a Radio One news release. National recording artists perform, panel discussions are held and local vendors attend. Past speakers have included Tyler Perry, Mary J. Blige, Steve Harvey, Viola Davis, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Iyanla Vanzant and Robin Roberts. The annual event was first held in 1994 and was “designed to enhance the lives of African American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, relationships and overall lifestyle.”
For more information, go to www.foxync.com, www.hiphopnc.com or www.thelightnc.com or call 919-848-9736.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments