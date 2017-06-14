Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2002, file photo, San Francisco Giants' J.T. Snow, left, drags 3-year-old Darren Baker, son of then-Giants manager Dusty Baker, away from home plate and the path of oncoming baserunner David Bell, after Snow scored in the seventh inning of Game 5 of baseball's World Series in San Francisco. Darren Baker got scooped up by his father's team again. The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday, June 14--15 years after he first headlines on the baseball diamond. Kevork Djansezian, File AP Photo