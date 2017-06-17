The Latest: London subway lines suspended near fire building

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second right, looks at donations made to the members of the community affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London during a visit to the Westway Sports Centre which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the disaster, Friday June 16, 2017. Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures. Pool Photo via AP Dominic Lipinski