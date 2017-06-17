Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63

FILE - In this May 1986 file photo, actor Stephen Furst poses for a photo in Los Angeles. Furst's family says the "Animal House" actor has died. Furst, who played naive fraternity pledge Flounder in the hit movie "Animal House," has died of complications from diabetes, his family said Saturday, June 17, 2017. Furst was 63. Furst died Friday at his home in Moorpark, Calif.,, north of Los Angeles, said his son, Nathan Furst. Lennox McLendon, File AP Photo