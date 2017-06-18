Miss Greater Jonesboro Maggie Benton named Miss Arkansas

Miss Greater Jonesboro has been selected Miss Arkansas 2017.
Maggie Benton of Jonesboro was crowned Saturday night in Little Rock by Miss Arkansas 2016 Savannah Skidmore and Miss America Savvy Shields, who won the 2016 Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant before winning the Miss America Pageant.
First runner-up is Miss University of Arkansas Darynne Dahlem, second runner-up is Miss Arkansas Delta Ashley Ehrhart, third runner-up is Miss Northeast Arkansas Bailey Moses and fourth runner-up is Miss White River Claudia Raffo.
Benton receives a $30,000 scholarship, more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe and gifts and will represent Arkansas in the 2018 Miss America Pageant.
