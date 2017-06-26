Correction: Arizona Immigration Law-Play story

In a story June 23 about a play focused on Arizona's 2010 immigration law, The Associated Press reported erroneously the actor who has the lead role in the play. Actress Anna Flores is the play's lead character and Jeffrey Middleton has a supporting role.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Stage production portrays Arizona's 2010 immigration law
PHOENIX (AP) — A play about Arizona's 2010 immigration law has hit a theater in Phoenix.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sKiA2Z) the play is titled "1070 (We Were Strangers Once Too)." It hit the Herberger Theater Center on Friday and will continue through July 9.
Playwright and director James Garcia wrote the play. It revolves around the passage of Arizona's SB1070, the immigration legislation that sparked international controversy after it was passed in April 2010.
Actress Anna Flores plays the lead character — young immigrant whose family suffers the consequences of Arizona's tough immigration laws. Jeffrey Middleton plays characters based on former Senate President Russell Pearce, the anti-immigration bill's sponsor, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whose unmatched popularity and election loss were both driven by his immigration enforcement tactics.
Garcia says the play was produced in part by a grant funded by money from a settlement against Arpaio.
