June 24, 2017 2:57 AM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

