Concert in Utah park honors man killed in London attack

FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, injured U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, whose husband, Kurt Cohran, was killed in the March 22 London terror attack, arrives for a "Service of Hope" at Westminster Abbey, two weeks after the attack, in London. The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio at his home before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed four people and injured scores more, including his Melissa Cochran, of West Bountiful, Utah. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo