Celebrities

June 24, 2017 9:28 AM

John Legend: Singer, songwriter, spelling bee champ

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio

John Legend's work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ.

A 1989 story in The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2sQ6VSD ) proclaimed, "Product of home teaching wins bee." The newspaper noted the future R&B singer's sharp attire, his steady gaze and crisp enunciation, saying the 10-year-old Legend "came to win ... and win he did."

Legend, born John Roger Stephens in Springfield in 1978, credited his mother, Phyllis Stephens, and a tutor with helping him study for the contest. He and his siblings were home schooled.

The newspaper says he took a no-nonsense approach, not cracking a smile during the competition until his tutor cried out with joy when he correctly spelled the winning word: "prejudice."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft 2:34

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft
ETC of Henderson destroyed in fire 0:38

ETC of Henderson destroyed in fire
Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing 2:42

Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing

View More Video

Entertainment Videos