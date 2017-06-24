Orangutan may join musicians in musical performance

A music-loving orangutan at a zoo in southeastern North Dakota is getting another opportunity to play with a world-traveling band.
Talukan from the Chahinkapa Zoo played a recorder during a performance with the New York Kammermusiker group last year.
The Wahpeton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2sqraWc) reports the double-reed chamber music ensemble has three upcoming performances in Wahpeton, with one scheduled at the zoo.
Zoo Director Kathy Diekman says several musicians will be visiting the zoo before the June 27 performance to get acclimated with him.
Diekman says orangutans can show their feelings and emotions through their face. She says zoo staff train with Talukan regularly and they believe he has a love of music.
The music group's director Ilonna Pederson says they're known for their experimental and improvisatory performances.
