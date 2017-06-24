Celebrities

Kentucky bluegrass music festival cancelled after heavy rain

GRAYSON, Ky.

The remainder of an annual bluegrass music festival in Kentucky has been cancelled after heavy rains from Tropical Depression Cindy swamped the fairgrounds and required concertgoers to abandon their vehicles and belongings.

Organizers of Rudy Fest in Grayson said in a Facebook post on Saturday that they were "truly sorry that this horrible act of nature has taken so much from everyone."

Carter County Sheriff Jeff May tells WVAH-TV that it required a "total effort" to get the crowd out of the fairgrounds after about four inches of rain fell on the area.

Crews returned on Saturday morning to clear abandoned vehicles from the roadway and to ensure all attendees were safe.

