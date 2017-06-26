Celebrities

June 26, 2017 12:08 AM

Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebrated with music

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking will be marked next month with a musical celebration along the waterway.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform seven world premieres from July 2 to July 8 along the canal in a series of concerts called Water Music New York. The title is a nod to George Frideric Handel's "Water Music," which was first performed 300 years ago on the River Thames in London.

The orchestra will play in Albany, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport and Lockport. Each performance will be preceded by a celebration of local culture and history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church

12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church 3:55

12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church
Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course 0:36

Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course
Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye' 1:19

Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos