June 28, 2017 12:09 AM

Actor William Fichtner returns to NY hometown for new film

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

Western New York native William Fichtner has returned to his hometown to begin filming a new movie this week.

The 60-year-old actor who was raised in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga (cheek-tuh-WAH'-guh) was at the Buffalo History Museum Tuesday to announce that filming on his directorial debut "Cold Brook" will start Wednesday.

He describes the film, which he also co-wrote, as a story about two ordinary small-town guys who embark on an extraordinary adventure.

Fichtner says filming will be done around Buffalo and in nearby East Aurora.

He'll star in it along with Kim Coates of "Sons of Anarchy" and Brad Kenke of "Orange Is the New Black."

Fichtner has appeared in more than three dozen films, including "The Dark Knight," ''Black Hawk Down," ''Heat" and "Armageddon."

