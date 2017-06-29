Canceled Netflix series 'Sense8' to return for 2-hour finale

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, filmmaker Lana Wachowski attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Jupiter Ascending" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8" is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode. Netflix and show co-creator Wachowski said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that fan clamor inspired the show's return. Photo by Paul A. Hebert