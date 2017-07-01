Cajun music's million-seller song 'The Back Door' turns 55

FILE- In this May 2, 2008 file photo, D.L. Menard of D.L. Menard and the Louisiana Aces performs during the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Menard was 30 when he wrote "The Back Door," a jaunty ditty about a guy who gets so drunk he has to sneak in the back door and later gets thrown in jail for fighting. Now 85, Menard will be performing Sunday, July 2, 2017, at a tribute created as part of the town of Erath’s Fourth of July celebration. Dave Martin, File AP Photo