Celebrities

July 06, 2017 12:38 AM

Philadelphia celebrates 'Kevin Hart Day' for native comedian

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia is welcoming back its favorite funnyman, Kevin Hart, for a birthday celebration and the unveiling of a giant mural of the comedian near his childhood home.

The festivities Thursday morning will include an official resolution dubbing July 6 "Kevin Hart Day" in the city. The mural will be displayed on Max's Steaks in north Philadelphia. Hart wrote on Instagram that he was "blown away" by the announcement.

Hart has starred in five stand-up comedy specials and will next appear in an upcoming remake of the film Jumanji. He was recently named by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian, raking in nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.

