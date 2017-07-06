Joan Lee, wife of comics legend Stan Lee, dies at age 93

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2011, file photo, comic book creator Stan Lee, left, poses with his wife Joan after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Lee and his family announced that Joan Lee died peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2017, and asked for privacy. Stan and Joan Lee had been married for 69 years, and the famed comics creator had credited his wife with being supportive during an early part of his career when he was struggling to create superheroes he and audiences would care about. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo