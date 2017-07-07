Fake Indian art threatens native livelihood

In this undated photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows fake Native American styled-jewelry seized by federal officials during a 2015 investigation in New Mexico. Federal prosecutors are preparing for trial in an ambitious investigation that traced falsified Native American art from the Philippines to galleries across the United States. Efforts to prevent the sale of counterfeit tribal art and jewelry will be the focus of testimony Friday, July 7, 2017, as two U.S. senators hold a field hearing in New Mexico about protecting legitimate American Indian artists and markets from fraudulent goods.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)