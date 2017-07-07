Celebrities

July 07, 2017 9:35 PM

Actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence in assault case

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Actor and comedian Faizon Love has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge for an alleged altercation with an Ohio airport valet.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2tzS9gQ ) a municipal court judge in Franklin County found Love guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor on June 30. Love was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence and a $500 fine.

Love was arrested March 7 after authorities say he argued with and then assaulted the 24-year-old valet in the Columbus airport's baggage claim area. Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Defense attorney John Moore has said there was a disagreement over payment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog 0:41

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog
Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump 4:41

Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

View More Video