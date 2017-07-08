This June 28, 2017 photo shows the interior of The Comic Shop in Fairbanks, Alaska. The store's quirky offerings, knowledgable staff and daily events, along with a loyal following, have helped it endure since 1975.
This June 28, 2017 photo shows the interior of The Comic Shop in Fairbanks, Alaska. The store's quirky offerings, knowledgable staff and daily events, along with a loyal following, have helped it endure since 1975. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP Eric Engman
This June 28, 2017 photo shows the interior of The Comic Shop in Fairbanks, Alaska. The store's quirky offerings, knowledgable staff and daily events, along with a loyal following, have helped it endure since 1975. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP Eric Engman

Celebrities

July 08, 2017 7:37 AM

The Comic Shop is nirvana for nerds in Fairbanks

By AMANDA BOHMANA Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

When you walk into The Comic Shop, manager Jared Jordan wants you to feel like you are among friends.

Located in a strip mall, the store's quirky offerings, knowledgable staff and daily events — along with a loyal following — have helped it endure since 1975.

The Comic Shop is about more than selling people stuff, Jordan said. It's about fostering a community.

"It's a nerd community," the manager said.

At The Comic Shop, you can buy T-shirts, board games, role-playing games, vintage video games, card games, figurines, posters, jewelry, anime, manga, "Magic: The Gathering" cards, swords and shields.

"I am here to provide what the other stores are not providing," Jordan said.

Ninja stars are a big seller. The Comic Shop has sold so many ninja stars, Jordan joked, that Fairbanks is ready for a zombie apocalypse.

"I have actually field-tested every ninja star that comes in," he said.

Also big sellers are plush alpacas, dice and fidget spinners. The Comic Shop also stocks candy and drinks.

"We try to keep Japanese snacks and drinks," Jordan said.

Every day offers a different event, including a Pokemon Tournament.

"I try to be that place for people to be," Jordan said.

The store also sponsors events at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright and the Tanana Valley State Fair.

Jordan carefully selects employees who are knowledgeable about comic books and gaming. Every employee has his or her niche of expertise. Jordan's area is comic books.

"I say I found religion in Sunday school. That's where I read my first comic."

The Comic Shop gets a lot of business from rural Alaska, he said, and from tourists who wander over from a nearby buffet restaurant.

Many customers are surprised that a town with no Olive Garden has such a large hobby store, Jordan said. The Comic Shop has more than $1 million worth of inventory.

"People come in and they are, like, 'Wow,'" he said. "That's one of the best parts about this place."

The store's biggest competitor is Barnes and Noble, Jordan said. The Comic Shop maintains its competitive edge by listening to the customers and by carrying items no one else has, he said.

"If we don't have it, I will look into it," Jordan said.

"I don't want to compete with corporations," he added. "I want my customers coming back. I think we endured because we are ready to adapt."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surviving the destruction of your home

Surviving the destruction of your home 0:25

Surviving the destruction of your home
Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog 0:41

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog
Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump 4:41

Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump

View More Video