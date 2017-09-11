This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul." The program is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.
A bit of Emmy drama: Which nominee will be named Best Drama?

By FRAZIER MOORE AP Television Writer

September 11, 2017 2:38 AM

NEW YORK

This year's Emmy Awards isn't likely to be a start-to-finish nail-biter. But at least one dramatic burst is guaranteed: the naming of the year's best drama series.

Year after year, too many Emmy categories are laden with inevitable, oft-repeated winners. There's no drama there when the envelope is torn. But the seven diverse nominees for Outstanding Drama Series have confounded odds-makers. Expert handicappers say any one of them is ripe to take home the trophy.

Contenders include "Better Call Saul," ''The Crown," ''The Handmaid's Tale" and "House of Cards." Also nominated are "Stranger Things," ''This Is Us" and "Westworld."

The winner will be known when the awards telecast airs live from Los Angeles on CBS on Sept. 17.

