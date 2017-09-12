Royal Shakespeare Company founder Peter Hall dies at 86

FILE- In this Sept. 6, 2000 file photo, Sir Peter Hall, director of the epic play "Tantalus," poses with one of the suits of armor being prepared for use in the 10 1/2-hour play at the Denver, Colo., Center for the Performing Arts . Peter Hall, founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and ex-director of Britain’s National Theatre, has died, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. He was 86. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo