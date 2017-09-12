This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe, Ariz., police say Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe, Ariz., police say Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe, Ariz., police say Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Celebrities

Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:13 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He's out of jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Van Varenberg didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance, and it's unclear if he has one yet with a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing looming.

Court documents released Tuesday say police went to the apartment after receiving reports about loud noise and yelling.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door for police, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"
Justin Bieber spotted at PGA Championship in Charlotte 0:12

Justin Bieber spotted at PGA Championship in Charlotte

View More Video