Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe, Ariz., police say Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)