Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2006, file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show "Judge Judy" at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo