Rebel Wilson awarded millions in Australia defamation case

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:32 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

A judge has awarded Rebel Wilson 4.56 million Australian dollars ($3.66 million) in damages over magazine articles she said cost her roles in Hollywood films.

A jury in Australia's Victoria state had decided in June the articles claiming she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney were defamatory.

Justice John Dixon said Wednesday a substantial award amount was required to "vindicate" Wilson after her reputation as an "actress of integrity was wrongly damaged."

Bauer Media is publisher of the Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK. Bauer said it was considering the judgment.

The 37-year-old Wilson, best known for the comedies "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids," did not attend court on Wednesday.

