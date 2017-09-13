After arrest, radio host quits 'Boomer and Carton' show

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2014, file photo, radio host Craig Carton attends the Friars Club Roast Honoring Boomer Esiason in New York. Carton has quit his show on WFAN following his arrest on fraud charges. Carton co-hosted “Boomer and Carton” with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. He announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, that he had submitted his resignation and it was accepted. Photo by Andy Kropa