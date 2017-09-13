Kings' Zach Randolph gets community service after LA arrest

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, Tenn. Randolph has been sentenced to community service after being arrested for marijuana possession and resisting arrest following an incident last month at a Los Angeles housing project. Los Angeles City Attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan says Randolph entered a no contest plea Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. He says Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service and can ask for the charges to be vacated if he stays out of trouble for a year. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo