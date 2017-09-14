Sean Spicer pressed (gently) as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' guest

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands in the doorway to the Palm Room at the White House in Washington, during renovations to the West Wing. It was a different Spicer who paid a visit to ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night, Sept. 13, 2017. Spicer took Kimmel’s ribbing in much better spirits than the grilling the White House press corps dished out. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo