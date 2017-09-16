Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in the 'Paulaner brewery' tent in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3.
Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in the 'Paulaner brewery' tent in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3. Matthias Schrader AP Photo
Young men celebrate the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in the 'Paulaner brewery' tent in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3. Matthias Schrader AP Photo

Celebrities

Beer flowing in Munich: Thousands head to Oktoberfest

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 7:37 AM

MUNICH

The beer is flowing again at Munich's fabled Oktoberfest.

Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap into the first keg Saturday with two blows of his hammer and the cry of "O'zapft is" — "It's tapped."

About 6 million visitors are expected to come to Munich for the 184th Oktoberfest, which runs through Oct. 3.

The prices for a big mug of beer have gone up again and visitors have to pay 10.95 euros (about $13) per glass — 25 cents more than last year.

Revelers also face increased security precautions because of possible attacks. Huge flower pots block the entrances to the fest's lawn, more video cameras are installed and a new loudspeaker system has been activated to guide visitors off the festival's grounds if necessary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"
Justin Bieber spotted at PGA Championship in Charlotte 0:12

Justin Bieber spotted at PGA Championship in Charlotte

View More Video