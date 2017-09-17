The Latest: UK lowers its national threat level to "severe"

The Latest on the bombing attack on a London subway train (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
British officials have lowered the country's official terrorist threat level from "critical" to "severe" following the arrest of a second man in the London subway bombing.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that this is an indication that "good progress" is being made into the investigation of the Friday attack on a London subway train that injured 30 people. She cautioned that it is still an ongoing investigation.
The "severe" threat level now in place means officials believe another attack is highly likely. When it was set at "critical," that meant authorities judged an attack to be imminent.
The threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center.
___
2:15 p.m.
Britain's National Health Service says all but one of the people wounded in the subway bombing attack have been released from the hospital.
The health service said Sunday that one person is still being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a special unit for treating burns.
Officials raised the total number of people injured Friday by the partial detonation of a bomb on the subway train and the stampede that followed to 30. That includes 19 people taken from the explosion site to hospitals and 11 others who came in for treatment on their own.
Many of the injuries were reported to be burns.
___
1:45 p.m.
British police are searching a home in the London suburb of Stanwell linked to the arrest of the second suspect in the subway bombing.
Police said Sunday the search is connected to the arrest late Saturday of a 21-year-old man taken into custody under the Terrorism Act. He is the second man arrested on suspicion of being involved in Friday's attack on a London subway train that injured 30 people.
Stanwell is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of central London, heading toward Heathrow Airport.
Police had earlier searched a house in Sunbury believed to be linked to the first suspect, who was arrested at the Dover ferry port.
___
11:50 a.m.
The property being searched by counter-terrorism police investigating the London subway bombing belongs to an elderly couple who have for years taken in foster children.
Ronald Jones, 88, and his wife Penelope Jones, 71, have been honored by Queen Elizabeth II for their work with children in need of a stable home.
They are reported to be staying with friends while the search continued Sunday in the suburban town of Sunbury southwest of London. Police have not provided details about the extensive search, which began two hours after an 18-year-old suspect in the subway bombing was arrested at Dover's ferry port.
A friend, Alison Griffiths, said they are "great pillars of the community" who have taken in several hundred children in the last 40 years.
The entire neighborhood around their house was evacuated as a precaution when the search began Saturday. Residents were allowed to return home Sunday but the Jones' house remains cordoned off.
___
11:15 a.m.
A senior British minister has renewed criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump for tweeting about the police inquiry into the bombing of a subway train in London.
First Secretary of State Damian Green told Sky New on Sunday that it was "unhelpful" for Trump to have tweeted about the police investigation. The president tweeted hours after the attack Friday that U.K. police had had the perpetrators in their sights.
Green says "I would urge anyone from the president of the United States on downwards not to tweet" about activities during an active police terror investigation.
He stressed that intelligence cooperation between the United States and Britain is continuing and helps makes the British people safer.
___
8:35 a.m.
London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.
Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday in Hounslow in west London under the Terrorism Act. He is being questioned at a south London police station but has not been charged or identified.
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday that injured 29 people in London. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Dover, where ferries leave for France.
The two arrests indicate authorities believe the attack at the Parsons Green station was part of a coordinated plot, not the act of a single person.
Britain's terror threat level remains at "critical" — the highest level — meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent.
