Stanton hits 55th homer to help Marlins beat Mets 13-1

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 55th homer — and his first in nine days — while driving in four runs to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night.
Batting third for the first time this year, Stanton hit a three-run line drive into the home run sculpture at Marlins Park in the fourth inning against Matt Harvey (5-6). With that, the MLB home run leader ended a drought of 29 at-bats without one.
Stanton's homer total is the highest since Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006. Stanton added a run-scoring single in Miami's seven-run fifth.
The Marlins, back home after a trip extended by three games due to Hurricane Irma, won for only the fourth time in the past 21 games.
Marcell Ozuna had four hits, including his 34th home run. Dee Gordon also had four hits, among them a two-run triple. Ichiro Suzuki added two hits and an RBI, while rookie Brian Anderson drove in two runs with his first career triple.
Comments