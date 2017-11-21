The Latest: Rashida Jones denies report about Pixar chief

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk

Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video. Tatum and friends have done several videos around the state promoting his new film "Logan Lucky" about two brothers who pull off a big heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte.