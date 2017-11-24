Universities revoke journalism awards given to Charlie Rose

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends New York Magazine's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Katz's Delicatessen in New York. Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, has now lost accolades from two universities. Both Arizona State University and the University of Kansas announced the decisions Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Photo by Andy Kropa