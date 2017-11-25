Celebrities

Rance Howard, actor dad of director Ron Howard, dies at 89

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:36 PM

LOS ANGELES

Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died. He was 89.

Howard announced his father's passing Saturday on Twitter. He praised his father for his ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

He appeared in several of Ron Howard's films, including "Apollo 13," ''A Beautiful Mind," ''Splash," ''How the Grinch Stole Christmas," ''Parenthood" and "Grand Theft Auto."

Other film credits include "Chinatown" and the 2013 drama "Nebraska." On television, he appeared on many series including "Seinfeld," ''Murder, She Wrote," ''NCIS: Los Angeles," ''Grey's Anatomy" and Ron Howard's starring series, "Happy Days."

