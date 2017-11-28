FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis.Avery convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial. Avery's request was rejected Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of Teresa Halbach.
FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis.Avery convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial. Avery's request was rejected Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of Teresa Halbach. Morry Gash, Pool, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis.Avery convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial. Avery's request was rejected Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of Teresa Halbach. Morry Gash, Pool, File AP Photo

Celebrities

'Making a Murderer' defendant Avery denied new trial, again

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

MANITOWOC, Wis.

A Wisconsin man convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial.

Steven Avery's request was rejected Tuesday by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery had asked the judge to reconsider her Oct. 3 decision rejecting his request for a new trial.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery insists police framed him.

Avery's attorney says she had new testimony and evidence to present that warranted a new trial. But the judge said Tuesday that she finds no basis to reverse her earlier decision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Avery is also seeking an appeal of the ruling with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"

View More Video