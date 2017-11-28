Q-Tip blasts Grammys for failing to nominate Tribe album

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, Kennedy Center's Artistic Director for Hip-Hop Culture, Q-Tip, reads a poetry, during the National Student Poets event, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is blasting the Grammys in an angry video for failing to recognize the band's final album with a nomination. The rapper-producer tells off the organization and calls it "corny" in an expletive-filled rant posted Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, on Instagram. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo