Artifacts from King Tut's tomb set for international tour

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, file photo, tourists look at the tomb of King Tut as it is displayed in a glass case at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. Artifacts from the tomb will go on display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in January 2018 to kick off a ten-city tour to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the tomb's discovery. King Tut’s tomb was discovered in 1922, more than 3000 years after his death. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo