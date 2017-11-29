Personal belongings of Boston singer Brad Delp for auction

FILE - In this July 24, 2004 file photo, Boston lead singer and guitarist Brad Delp performs at the Outdoor Star Arena at Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fans of the rock band Boston can get more than a feeling at an upcoming auction - they can get their hands on the personal belongings of Delp. Delp’s concert grand piano, an electric guitar, silver glitter platform stage shoes and even his New Hampshire driver’s license are among the items for sale by Boston-based RR Auction starting Dec. 7, 2017. The Daily Nonpareil via AP, File Ben DeVries